Desmond Bane News: Comes close to triple-double

Bane accumulated 22 points (9-16 FG, 4-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Saturday's 125-91 win over the Heat.

The Grizzlies were without Ja Morant (shoulder) in this game, but that didn't prevent them from securing a huge win, and Bane played a pivotal role in the victory. Luke Kennard started in place of Morant, meaning Bane operated as the primary playmaker, and that translated to him ending just two assists away from a triple-double. Bane has been playing at a high level of late and is averaging 21.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, 6.0 assists and a combined 1.7 steals-plus-blocks in eight outings this month.