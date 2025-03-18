Desmond Bane News: Erupts for 44 points

Bane closed Monday's 132-122 loss to Sacramento with 44 points (15-25 FG, 7-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 41 minutes.

Bane scored a season-high 44 points in the loss, finishing five points shy of his career-high mark (49). He soaked up some additional usage with Ja Morant (hamstring) and Santi Aldama (calf) on the sidelines, and it's unclear if those two will be ready in time for Wednesday's game versus Portland. Bane is on pace to return third-round value in nine-category formats this season with 22.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.6 blocks and 1.9 three-pointers.