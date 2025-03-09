Desmond Bane News: Extends impressive stretch

Bane closed with 30 points (13-23 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Sunday's 107-104 victory over the Pelicans.

Bane was coming off a 27-point, 16-rebound effort in the win over the Mavericks on Friday, and he also notched a triple-double against the Hawks on Monday. Even though Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson (ankle) are the go-to options on offense for the Grizzlies, there's no doubt Bane is making the most of the expanded role he's having with Jackson sidelined. Bane has scored at least 24 points in five of his last six contests.