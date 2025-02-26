Desmond Bane News: Hands out nine assists

Bane supplied 25 points (8-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 43 minutes during Tuesday's 151-148 overtime victory over the Suns.

This was Bane's fourth game of the campaign with at least nine dimes. He was coming off a dud with seven points against Cleveland on Sunday, but's been solid in eight February games for the most part. In that span, he put up averages of 19.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.5 three-pointers.