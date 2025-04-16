Desmond Bane News: Hits for 30 in Play-In loss

Bane ended Tuesday's 121-116 Play-In Game loss to the Warriors with 30 points (11-21 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 39 minutes.

Ja Morant picked up an ankle injury in the second half Tuesday, and while he was able to return in the fourth quarter, it left Bane to carry the scoring load for the Grizzlies. The fifth-year guard has averaged 21.5 points, 6.5 boards, 5.1 assists, 2.8 threes and 1.1 steals over his final 21 appearances in the regular season dating back to the beginning of March, and Bane could see elevated usage again Friday if Morant isn't 100 percent, as Memphis gets a second chance to secure a playoff spot.