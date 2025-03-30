Desmond Bane News: Leads Memphis in loss

Bane closed with 29 points (12-18 FG, 5-8 3Pt), four rebounds, six assists and two steals over 33 minutes during Saturday's 134-127 loss to the Lakers.

Bane finished with a team-high 29 points and was one of three Grizzlies to score at least 20 points, albeit in a losing effort. The sharpshooter delivered a bounce-back performance following Thursday's loss to Oklahoma City, during which he tallied three points and shot 1-for-12 from the floor. Bane has scored at least 20 points in eight of his 14 appearances this month, averaging 21.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 2.6 three-pointers and 1.2 steals across 33.8 minutes per contest.