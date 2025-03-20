Desmond Bane News: Leads team in disappointing loss
Bane had 20 points (7-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 115-99 loss to Portland.
The Grizzlies were without Ja Morant (hamstring), but his presence wouldn't have altered the outcome. Bane's numbers were below his usual averages, and he led a group that struggled to find any traction against the Trail Blazers. Bane and Jaren Jackson were the only starters to score in double-digits, and the team abandoned the first unit once the game got out of hand. Memphis will try to turn things around Friday against the Clippers.
