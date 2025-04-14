Fantasy Basketball
Desmond Bane

Desmond Bane News: Lifted from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Bane (groin) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's Play-In Game against the Warriors.

Bane didn't suit up for his team's final regular-season matchup Sunday against the Mavericks due to a groin issue, but he'll be good to go for Tuesday's clash. He's been a strong contributor for the Grizzlies of late, averaging 25.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists over his last five games.

Desmond Bane
Memphis Grizzlies

