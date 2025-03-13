Desmond Bane News: Misses out on double-double

Bane totaled 17 points (6-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 122-115 victory over the Jazz.

Bane recorded a team-high nine assists during Wednesday's win. Bane's efficient shooting from beyond the arc is a welcome sight, as he is converting just 29.3 percent of his 5.8 three-point attempts per contest across his last 10 outings.