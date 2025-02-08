Fantasy Basketball
Desmond Bane News: Playing Saturday vs. OKC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Bane (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Thunder.

Bane has been sidelined for the Grizzlies' last two games due to a left ankle sprain, but he has progressed enough in his recovery to return Saturday. Bane's return will likely send Luke Kennard back to the bench. Bane averaged 21.3 points on 55.8 percent shooting (including 48.9 percent from three on 4.7 3PA/G), 6.4 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals over 33.2 minutes per game over his last 10 outings prior to his injury.

