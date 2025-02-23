Desmond Bane News: Poor shooting night Sunday

Bane provided seven points (2-13 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during Sunday's 129-123 loss to the Cavaliers.

It was poor night shooting the ball by Bane, but he was still able to fill the box score and dish out eight assists. Despite Sunday's hiccup, the star guard is still averaging 19.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.1 three-pointers in 35.1 minutes over his last eight outings. Bane has hit the 20-point plateau in six of these contests, so he should be able to bounce back in the scoring department before long.