Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Desmond Bane headshot

Desmond Bane News: Scores 15 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Bane accumulated 15 points (5-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 120-103 loss to the Thunder.

Bane was unable to build off his most recent performance, as he notched a 35-point, 10-rebound, 10-assist triple-double in a loss vs. Atlanta on March 3, but at least he reached the 15-point mark once again. Bane is averaging 20.7 points, 6.9 boards and 5.9 assists per game since the end of the All-Star break.

Desmond Bane
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now