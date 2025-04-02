Desmond Bane News: Scores 19 points in loss

Bane ended with 19 points (6-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 134-125 loss to the Warriors.

Bane filled the stat sheet admirably in this loss to the Warriors, and while Ja Morant grabbed most of the headlines for his 36-point output, Bane made his presence felt admirably on both ends of the court. Bane has filled several roles in the lineup throughout the season, but he always finds a way to stand out and deliver above-average fantasy lines. He's averaging 20.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game since the All-Star break.