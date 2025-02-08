Desmond Bane News: Scores 20 points in return
Bane had 20 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Saturday's 125-112 loss to the Thunder.
Bane returned to the court after missing the past two games due to an ankle injury. Despite initially being tabled as week-to-week, Bane was able to blow through that timeline. He led the team in scoring and playing time, which would indicate that he should be good to go moving forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now