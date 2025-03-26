Desmond Bane News: Scores team-high 21 points

Bane supplied 21 points (8-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 140-103 win over Utah.

Bane did his damage over the first three quarters, leaving the game with 7:49 left in the midst of a relentless 14-0 run. Although the Jazz kept it close in the first half, Bane sat back and allowed Jay Huff and Santi Aldama lead the team to a sizable lead in the third quarter. Bane bounced back nicely after the Clippers limited him to 10 points last Friday. If Ja Morant's (hamstring) injury continues to be an issue, Bane's production will have explosive potential.