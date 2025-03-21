Fantasy Basketball
Desmond Bane News: Upgraded to available

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Bane (back) has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Bane is dealing with a back issue, but that won't keep him off the floor Friday. The veteran guard is averaging 19.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game this season, shooting 48.6 percent from the floor and 39.1 percent from beyond the arc.

