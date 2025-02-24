Fantasy Basketball
Dillon Brooks Injury: Questionable to face Milwaukee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Brooks (illness) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.

Brooks is in jeopardy of missing his first contest since Dec. 27 due to an illness. If the 29-year-old forward is sidelined, Cam Whitmore and Jeff Green could see a bump in minutes. Brooks has averaged 12.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists across 30.4 minutes per contest over his last five outings.

