Donovan Mitchell headshot

Donovan Mitchell Injury: Full-go in practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 17, 2025 at 11:38am

Coach Kenny Atkinson said Thursday that Mitchell (ankle) practiced without any restrictions, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Mitchell missed the Cavaliers' final four regular-season games due to a left ankle sprain. However, the star guard's full participation in practice is a good sign that he will be able to suit up for Game 1 of the playoffs Sunday.

Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers
