Donovan Mitchell headshot

Donovan Mitchell News: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 1, 2025 at 2:43pm

Mitchell has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers due to rest.

Sunday's game isn't part of a back-to-back set, but Mitchell, who dropped a season-high 41 points during Friday's comeback win in Boston, will get the afternoon off. He should return to action Tuesday in Chicago. In Mitchell's absence, Isaac Okoro, Ty Jerome, Sam Merrill and De'Andre Hunter are all candidates for increased roles.

Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers
