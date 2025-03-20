Fantasy Basketball
Dorian Finney-Smith headshot

Dorian Finney-Smith Injury: Won't play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2025 at 6:14pm

Finney-Smith (ankle) is out for Thursday's game against the Lakers, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Finney-Smith had started in nine of the Lakers' previous 11 games, but he becomes the latest casualty in a depleted roster, as Rui Hachimura (knee), Jarred Vanderbilt (groin), LeBron James (groin), Luka Doncic (ankle) and Austin Reaves (ankle) will also be out. Players such as Dalton Knecht, Jordan Goodwin, Gabe Vincent, Shake Milton and even Bronny James will likely see an uptick in minutes as a result of this plethora of absences. Finney-Smith's next chance to play will come against the Bulls on Saturday.

