Duncan Robinson Injury: Not playing Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2025 at 12:46pm

Robinson (back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Wizards, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.

Robinson will miss a fourth consecutive game due to a back issue, and his next chance to see the floor is Wednesday against the Celtics. Kyle Anderson, Pelle Larsson and Alec Burks (back) will continue to see extended minutes off the bench due to the absences of Robinson and Andrew Wiggins (hamstring).

