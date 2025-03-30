Duncan Robinson Injury: Not playing Monday
Robinson (back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Wizards, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.
Robinson will miss a fourth consecutive game due to a back issue, and his next chance to see the floor is Wednesday against the Celtics. Kyle Anderson, Pelle Larsson and Alec Burks (back) will continue to see extended minutes off the bench due to the absences of Robinson and Andrew Wiggins (hamstring).
