Duncan Robinson News: Not starting Wednesday

Robinson is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's matchup against the Bulls, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Robinson started the final game of the regular season while the regular starters rested, but will return to the bench on Wednesday. Even in a reserve role, he should see minutes in the Heat's crucial Play-In Tournament game. Over his past six appearances, Robinson has averaged 12.0 points while shooting 46.3 percent from beyond the arc in 20.8 minutes per game.