Eric Gordon Injury: Set to see specialist
Gordon (wrist) didn't participate in Tuesday's practice and will see a specialist Wednesday, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.
Gordon was forced to sit out Philadelphia's previous two contests before the All-Star break due to a right wrist sprain and appears to still be bothered by it. Wednesday's evaluation with a specialist should provide more clarity for the veteran guard's availability for Thursday's matchup with Boston.
