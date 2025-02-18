Fantasy Basketball
Eric Gordon

Eric Gordon Injury: Set to see specialist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Gordon (wrist) didn't participate in Tuesday's practice and will see a specialist Wednesday, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Gordon was forced to sit out Philadelphia's previous two contests before the All-Star break due to a right wrist sprain and appears to still be bothered by it. Wednesday's evaluation with a specialist should provide more clarity for the veteran guard's availability for Thursday's matchup with Boston.

Eric Gordon
Philadelphia 76ers

