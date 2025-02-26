NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 26

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
BOS at DET: Celtics on six-game win streak; Pistons 8-2 in last 10 games
TOR at IND: Raptors 3-7 in last 10 games; Pacers 16-9 at home
POR at WAS: Trail Blazers on two-game win streak; Wizards 4-6 in last 10 games
PHI at NYK: Sixers on eight-game slide; Knicks 20-10 at home
ATL at MIA: Hawks 5-5 in last 10 games; Heat on two-game slide
OKC at BKN: Thunder 8-2 in last 10 games; Nets 7-3 in last 10 games
LAC at CHI: Clippers on three-game slide; Bulls 3-7 in last 10 games
SAC at UTA: Kings 14-14 on road; Jazz 3-7 in last 10 games
SAS at HOU: Spurs on three-game slide; Rockets 19-9 at home
For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.
Injuries to Monitor
For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.
BOS - Jaylen Brown (thigh), Sam Hauser (back), Kristaps Porzingis (illness): Questionable; Luke Kornet (personal): OUT
DET - Dennis Schroder (ankle): Questionable; Simone Fontecchio (finger): OUT
TOR - Scottie Barnes (hip), Jakob Poeltl (hip): Questionable; Brandon Ingram (ankle): OUT
IND - Tyrese Haliburton (groin), T.J. McConnell (ankle): Questionable
POR - Deandre Ayton (calf): OUT
WAS - Malcolm Brogdon (ankle), Alex Sarr (ankle): OUT
PHI - Joel Embiid (knee), Eric Gordon (wrist), Kyle Lowry (hip), Guerschon Yabusele (eye): OUT
NYK - Karl-Anthony Towns (knee): Questionable
ATL - Larry Nance (knee), Vit Krejci (back): OUT
MIA - Bam Adebayo (calf): Questionable; Nikola Jovic (hand): OUT
BKN - Nic Claxton (suspension), Noah Clowney (ankle), D'Angelo Russell (ankle), Cam Thomas (hamstring): OUT
LAC - Norman Powell (knee): OUT
CHI - Ayo Dosunmu (shoulder): Questionable; Jalen Smith (concussion), Nikola Vucevic (calf), Patrick Williams (quadriceps): OUT
UTA - John Collins (back), Lauri Markkanen (back), Collin Sexton (ankle): OUT
HOU - Tari Eason (leg), Fred VanVleet (ankle): OUT
Elite Players
Guards
Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($8,900) vs. 76ers
Brunson is averaging 23.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.0 steals over three games since returning from the break. He has an excellent opportunity to thrive with a matchup against the 76ers, who remain shorthanded in the backcourt, and who give up the league's seventh-most points per game to opposing point guards.
Zach LaVine, Kings ($7,800) at Jazz
LaVIne delivered a season-high 42 points in the last game, in what also marked his best outing since joining the Kings. He racked up 53.3 DK points in the game, which marked the second time he topped 50 in three appearances. LaVine is averaging 23.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.0 steals over eight outings with the Kings, and he is up for another great opportunity to shine with a matchup against the Jazz, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing shooting guards.
Forwards/Centers
Josh Hart, Knicks ($7,900) vs. 76ers
In what marked his return from a two-game absence, Hart produced 47.8 DK points with 20 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists in the last game. He faces an ideal chance to keep the momentum going against the 76ers, who continue to deal with injuries in the frontcourt, and who give up the league's fifth-highest shooting percentage to opposing small forwards.
Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($9,900) at Pistons
Tatum is averaging 26.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.5 assists over 10 outings, including six with at least 50 DK points and a high of 66.8. He should continue to fill the stat sheet with a matchup against the Pistons, who, although they do a good job defensively, were unable to contain Tatum in their previous encounter, where he totaled 37 points. The Pistons also give up the league's third-most three-pointers per game to opposing power forwards.
Alperen Sengun, Rockets ($8,500) vs. Spurs
Sengun is coming off five straight double-doubles, averaging 20.2 points, 12.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.0 blocks over that span, including a high of 55.5 DK points. He also has an excellent chance to stand out against the Spurs' shorthanded frontcourt.
Expected Chalk
Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($9,700) at Jazz
Sabonis is coming off a relatively quiet outing but is averaging 16.3 points, 14.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists over the last 10 games, including a high of 64.0 DK points. He is up for an ideal chance to get back to his big-time numbers with a matchup against the Jazz, who remain shorthanded in the frontcourt. He also finished with 49.0 DK points in his previous run-in with the Jazz.
Mid-Range Money
Anfernee Simons, Trail Blazers ($6,700) at Wizards
Simons is playing well lately, averaging 20.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists over the last 10 games, including a 44.0 DK-point effort in the most recent outing. He has a good opportunity to keep rolling with a matchup against the Wizards, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing point guards.
Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($7,200) at Bulls
Leonard is set to return from a two-game absence due to a foot injury, but he faces an ideal opportunity to rebuild his rhythm with a matchup against the Bulls, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing power forwards. Leonard also topped 40 DK points in each of his last two appearances.
Donovan Clingan, Trail Blazers ($5,300) at Wizards
Clingan is averaging 9.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks across four consecutive starts, and he should continue to handle increased responsibility in the absence of Deandre Ayton. Clingan also has a favorable matchup against the Wizards, who give up the league's second-most points and third-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.
Value Picks
Markelle Fultz, Kings ($3,200) at Jazz
Fultz is in line for his third appearance with the Kings, after signing a deal just prior to the break. He finished with 16.5 DK points in the last game and should come up with another solid performance while going up against the Jazz, who give up the league's third-most points per game.
Aaron Nesmith, Pacers ($3,800) vs. Raptors
Nesmith is finding his groove again, averaging 16.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.0 blocks over the last three outings. He has a good chance to keep it up against the Raptors, who give up the league's seventh-most points per game and the sixth-most free throws per game to opposing small forwards.