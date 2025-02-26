NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 26

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

BOS at DET: Celtics on six-game win streak; Pistons 8-2 in last 10 games

TOR at IND: Raptors 3-7 in last 10 games; Pacers 16-9 at home

POR at WAS: Trail Blazers on two-game win streak; Wizards 4-6 in last 10 games

PHI at NYK: Sixers on eight-game slide; Knicks 20-10 at home

ATL at MIA: Hawks 5-5 in last 10 games; Heat on two-game slide

OKC at BKN: Thunder 8-2 in last 10 games; Nets 7-3 in last 10 games

LAC at CHI: Clippers on three-game slide; Bulls 3-7 in last 10 games

SAC at UTA: Kings 14-14 on road; Jazz 3-7 in last 10 games

SAS at HOU: Spurs on three-game slide; Rockets 19-9 at home

Injuries to Monitor

BOS - Jaylen Brown (thigh), Sam Hauser (back), Kristaps Porzingis (illness): Questionable; Luke Kornet (personal): OUT

DET - Dennis Schroder (ankle): Questionable; Simone Fontecchio (finger): OUT

TOR - Scottie Barnes (hip), Jakob Poeltl (hip): Questionable; Brandon Ingram (ankle): OUT

IND - Tyrese Haliburton (groin), T.J. McConnell (ankle): Questionable

POR - Deandre Ayton (calf): OUT

WAS - Malcolm Brogdon (ankle), Alex Sarr (ankle): OUT

PHI - Joel Embiid (knee), Eric Gordon (wrist), Kyle Lowry (hip), Guerschon Yabusele (eye): OUT

NYK - Karl-Anthony Towns (knee): Questionable

ATL - Larry Nance (knee), Vit Krejci (back): OUT

MIA - Bam Adebayo (calf): Questionable; Nikola Jovic (hand): OUT

BKN - Nic Claxton (suspension), Noah Clowney (ankle), D'Angelo Russell (ankle), Cam Thomas (hamstring): OUT

LAC - Norman Powell (knee): OUT

CHI - Ayo Dosunmu (shoulder): Questionable; Jalen Smith (concussion), Nikola Vucevic (calf), Patrick Williams (quadriceps): OUT

UTA - John Collins (back), Lauri Markkanen (back), Collin Sexton (ankle): OUT

HOU - Tari Eason (leg), Fred VanVleet (ankle): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($8,900) vs. 76ers

Brunson is averaging 23.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.0 steals over three games since returning from the break. He has an excellent opportunity to thrive with a matchup against the 76ers, who remain shorthanded in the backcourt, and who give up the league's seventh-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Zach LaVine, Kings ($7,800) at Jazz

LaVIne delivered a season-high 42 points in the last game, in what also marked his best outing since joining the Kings. He racked up 53.3 DK points in the game, which marked the second time he topped 50 in three appearances. LaVine is averaging 23.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.0 steals over eight outings with the Kings, and he is up for another great opportunity to shine with a matchup against the Jazz, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Josh Hart, Knicks ($7,900) vs. 76ers

In what marked his return from a two-game absence, Hart produced 47.8 DK points with 20 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists in the last game. He faces an ideal chance to keep the momentum going against the 76ers, who continue to deal with injuries in the frontcourt, and who give up the league's fifth-highest shooting percentage to opposing small forwards.

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($9,900) at Pistons

Tatum is averaging 26.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.5 assists over 10 outings, including six with at least 50 DK points and a high of 66.8. He should continue to fill the stat sheet with a matchup against the Pistons, who, although they do a good job defensively, were unable to contain Tatum in their previous encounter, where he totaled 37 points. The Pistons also give up the league's third-most three-pointers per game to opposing power forwards.

Alperen Sengun, Rockets ($8,500) vs. Spurs

Sengun is coming off five straight double-doubles, averaging 20.2 points, 12.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.0 blocks over that span, including a high of 55.5 DK points. He also has an excellent chance to stand out against the Spurs' shorthanded frontcourt.

Expected Chalk

Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($9,700) at Jazz

Sabonis is coming off a relatively quiet outing but is averaging 16.3 points, 14.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists over the last 10 games, including a high of 64.0 DK points. He is up for an ideal chance to get back to his big-time numbers with a matchup against the Jazz, who remain shorthanded in the frontcourt. He also finished with 49.0 DK points in his previous run-in with the Jazz.

Mid-Range Money

Anfernee Simons, Trail Blazers ($6,700) at Wizards

Simons is playing well lately, averaging 20.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists over the last 10 games, including a 44.0 DK-point effort in the most recent outing. He has a good opportunity to keep rolling with a matchup against the Wizards, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($7,200) at Bulls

Leonard is set to return from a two-game absence due to a foot injury, but he faces an ideal opportunity to rebuild his rhythm with a matchup against the Bulls, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing power forwards. Leonard also topped 40 DK points in each of his last two appearances.

Donovan Clingan, Trail Blazers ($5,300) at Wizards

Clingan is averaging 9.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks across four consecutive starts, and he should continue to handle increased responsibility in the absence of Deandre Ayton. Clingan also has a favorable matchup against the Wizards, who give up the league's second-most points and third-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Value Picks

Markelle Fultz, Kings ($3,200) at Jazz

Fultz is in line for his third appearance with the Kings, after signing a deal just prior to the break. He finished with 16.5 DK points in the last game and should come up with another solid performance while going up against the Jazz, who give up the league's third-most points per game.

Aaron Nesmith, Pacers ($3,800) vs. Raptors

Nesmith is finding his groove again, averaging 16.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.0 blocks over the last three outings. He has a good chance to keep it up against the Raptors, who give up the league's seventh-most points per game and the sixth-most free throws per game to opposing small forwards.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.