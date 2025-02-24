NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 24

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
LAC at DET: Clippers on two-game slide; Pistons 8-2 in last 10 games
DEN at IND: Nuggets 9-1 in last 10 games; Pacers on three-game win streak
BKN at WAS: Nets 7-3 in last 10 games; Wizards on six-game slide
CHI at PHI: Bulls on six-game slide; 76ers 1-9 in last 10 games
MIA at ATL: Heat 3-7 in last 10 games; Hawks on three-game slide
MIN at OKC: Timberwolves on two-game slide; Thunder 9-1 in last 10 games
POR at UTA: Trail Blazers 6-4 in last 10 games; Jazz 7-20 at home
For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.
Injuries to Monitor
For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.
LAC - Kawhi Leonard (foot), Ben Simmons (back), Norman Powell (knee): OUT
DET - Simone Fontecchio (finger): Questionable
DEN - Peyton Watson (knee): OUT
IND - T.J. McConnell (ankle): Questionable
BKN - Noah Clowney (ankle), Cam Thomas (hamstring), D'Angelo Russell (ankle): OUT
WAS - Alex Sarr (ankle): Questionable; Malcolm Brogdon (ankle): OUT
CHI - Patrick Williams (quadriceps), Ayo Dosunmu (shoulder), Jalen Smith (concussion): OUT
PHI - Tyrese Maxey (finger): Questionable; Joel Embiid (knee), Kyle Lowry (hip), Eric Gordon (wrist): OUT
MIA - Nikola Jovic (hand): OUT
ATL - Vit Krejci (back), Larry Nance (knee): OUT
MIN - Donte DiVincenzo (toe), Rudy Gobert (back), Julius Randle (groin): OUT
OKC - Chet Holmgren (rest): OUT
POR - Deandre Ayton (calf): OUT
UTA - Jordan Clarkson (foot), John Collins (back), Walker Kessler (illness), Lauri Markkanen (back), Collin Sexton (ankle): OUT
Elite Players
Guards
Cade Cunningham, Pistons ($10,500) vs. Clippers
Cunningham is coming off back-to-back double-doubles, including a 38-point, 12-assist performance, on his way to 76.3 DK points in a win over the Hawks on Sunday. He is averaging 26.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 10.0 assists and 1.2 blocks through his last five outings and should keep up the production with a matchup against the Clippers, who are missing a couple of key defenders and give up the league's seventh-most free throws to opposing point guards.
Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers ($8,000) vs. Nuggets
Haliburton delivered two impressive outings since returning from the All-Star break, including a 29-point, 12-assist effort in a win over the Clippers on Sunday. Haliburton is averaging 21.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.4 steals over his last five outings, including three with more than 40 DK points. He is up for a good opportunity to keep up the production against the Nuggets, who give up the league's seventh-most points per game to opposing point guards.
Forwards/Centers
Jalen Williams, Thunder ($7,800) vs. Timberwolves
Williams is averaging 20.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.5 steals over his last 10 appearances, including five with more than 40 DK points and a high of 48.0. He is likely to put on another strong performance, as he faces the second of back-to-back matchups against the Timberwolves after he racked up 18 points, three rebounds, nine assists, three steals and a block in their previous meeting. The Timberwolves remain shorthanded in the frontcourt, which should benefit Williams, while he will also have to help make up for the absence of Chet Holmgren from his own squad's lineup.
Naz Reid, Timberwolves ($7,900) at Thunder
Reid topped the 20-point mark in four straight games and is averaging 23.3 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.3 blocks over that span, including three double-doubles and a high of 60.0 DK points. He will continue to see additional responsibility within his team's shorthanded frontcourt, and he should find an advantage thanks to his ability to play on the outside and shoot from beyond the arc, while lined up across from Isaiah Hartenstein, who is more suited as an interior defender.
Bam Adebayo, Heat ($8,300) at Hawks
Adebayo continues to excel in his role, averaging 22.8 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists over his last 10 outings, including three games with more than 50 DK points. He looks toward a favorable matchup against the Hawks, who are giving up the league's third-highest field-goal percentage to opposing centers, and the league's fourth-most points in the paint.
Expected Chalk
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,700) vs. Timberwolves
Gilgeous-Alexander faces the second of back-to-back meetings with the Timberwolves after he accumulated 70.0 DK points on 37 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, three steals and three blocks in their matchup on Sunday. He is averaging 31.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks over his last 10 games, and he should thrive once again matched up across from Mike Conley. He also benefits from the fact that the Timberwolves are missing their top shot-blocker in the paint, Rudy Gobert.
Mid-Range Money
Kelly Oubre, 76ers ($5,500) vs. Bulls
Oubre continues to deliver a well-rounded effort for his floundering squad, averaging 16.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.6 steals over 10 games, including five with more than 35 DK points. He has a good chance to pad his stats against the Bulls, who give up the league's second-most points and rebounds per game.
Donovan Clingan, Trail Blazers ($5,500) at Jazz
Clingan is averaging 10.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks across three consecutive starts in the absence of Deandre Ayton. Clingan must continue to take on a significant role for the Blazers' shorthanded frontcourt, and he should do well against the Jazz, who are missing their top three frontcourt players, Walker Kessler, Lauri Markkanen, and John Collins.
Value Picks
Davion Mitchell, Heat ($4,200) at Hawks
Mitchell has started in all five of his appearances since joining the Heat, and he is averaging 8.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 32.8 minutes per game across that span. He also topped 20 DK points in each of the last two outings. Mitchell faces a good opportunity to prosper against the Hawks, who give up the league's second-highest field-goal percentage to opposing point guards.
Aaron Nesmith, Pacers ($3,900) vs. Nuggets
Nesmith looks to be finding his rhythm after a two-and-a-half-month absence, as he is averaging 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists over four consecutive starts. He topped 25 DK points in each of the two outings post All-Star break, and he has a good chance to keep rolling against the Nuggets, who give up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing small forwards.
Jabari Walker, Trail Blazers ($4,400) at Jazz
Walker has not seen much consistent action this season, but he is coming off an impressive outing, as he delivered 46.5 DK points with 20 points, 14 rebounds, two assists and two steals in the Trail Blazers' most recent outing. He has a great opportunity to build off the strong performance with a matchup against the Jazz, who are significantly shorthanded in the frontcourt. He should also continue to see a boost in the absence of Deandre Ayton.