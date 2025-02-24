NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 24

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

LAC at DET: Clippers on two-game slide; Pistons 8-2 in last 10 games

DEN at IND: Nuggets 9-1 in last 10 games; Pacers on three-game win streak

BKN at WAS: Nets 7-3 in last 10 games; Wizards on six-game slide

CHI at PHI: Bulls on six-game slide; 76ers 1-9 in last 10 games

MIA at ATL: Heat 3-7 in last 10 games; Hawks on three-game slide

MIN at OKC: Timberwolves on two-game slide; Thunder 9-1 in last 10 games

POR at UTA: Trail Blazers 6-4 in last 10 games; Jazz 7-20 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

LAC - Kawhi Leonard (foot), Ben Simmons (back), Norman Powell (knee): OUT

DET - Simone Fontecchio (finger): Questionable

DEN - Peyton Watson (knee): OUT

IND - T.J. McConnell (ankle): Questionable

BKN - Noah Clowney (ankle), Cam Thomas (hamstring), D'Angelo Russell (ankle): OUT

WAS - Alex Sarr (ankle): Questionable; Malcolm Brogdon (ankle): OUT

CHI - Patrick Williams (quadriceps), Ayo Dosunmu (shoulder), Jalen Smith (concussion): OUT

PHI - Tyrese Maxey (finger): Questionable; Joel Embiid (knee), Kyle Lowry (hip), Eric Gordon (wrist): OUT

MIA - Nikola Jovic (hand): OUT

ATL - Vit Krejci (back), Larry Nance (knee): OUT

MIN - Donte DiVincenzo (toe), Rudy Gobert (back), Julius Randle (groin): OUT

OKC - Chet Holmgren (rest): OUT

POR - Deandre Ayton (calf): OUT

UTA - Jordan Clarkson (foot), John Collins (back), Walker Kessler (illness), Lauri Markkanen (back), Collin Sexton (ankle): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Cade Cunningham, Pistons ($10,500) vs. Clippers

Cunningham is coming off back-to-back double-doubles, including a 38-point, 12-assist performance, on his way to 76.3 DK points in a win over the Hawks on Sunday. He is averaging 26.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 10.0 assists and 1.2 blocks through his last five outings and should keep up the production with a matchup against the Clippers, who are missing a couple of key defenders and give up the league's seventh-most free throws to opposing point guards.

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers ($8,000) vs. Nuggets

Haliburton delivered two impressive outings since returning from the All-Star break, including a 29-point, 12-assist effort in a win over the Clippers on Sunday. Haliburton is averaging 21.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.4 steals over his last five outings, including three with more than 40 DK points. He is up for a good opportunity to keep up the production against the Nuggets, who give up the league's seventh-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Forwards/Centers

Jalen Williams, Thunder ($7,800) vs. Timberwolves

Williams is averaging 20.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.5 steals over his last 10 appearances, including five with more than 40 DK points and a high of 48.0. He is likely to put on another strong performance, as he faces the second of back-to-back matchups against the Timberwolves after he racked up 18 points, three rebounds, nine assists, three steals and a block in their previous meeting. The Timberwolves remain shorthanded in the frontcourt, which should benefit Williams, while he will also have to help make up for the absence of Chet Holmgren from his own squad's lineup.

Naz Reid, Timberwolves ($7,900) at Thunder

Reid topped the 20-point mark in four straight games and is averaging 23.3 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.3 blocks over that span, including three double-doubles and a high of 60.0 DK points. He will continue to see additional responsibility within his team's shorthanded frontcourt, and he should find an advantage thanks to his ability to play on the outside and shoot from beyond the arc, while lined up across from Isaiah Hartenstein, who is more suited as an interior defender.

Bam Adebayo, Heat ($8,300) at Hawks

Adebayo continues to excel in his role, averaging 22.8 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists over his last 10 outings, including three games with more than 50 DK points. He looks toward a favorable matchup against the Hawks, who are giving up the league's third-highest field-goal percentage to opposing centers, and the league's fourth-most points in the paint.

Expected Chalk

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,700) vs. Timberwolves

Gilgeous-Alexander faces the second of back-to-back meetings with the Timberwolves after he accumulated 70.0 DK points on 37 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, three steals and three blocks in their matchup on Sunday. He is averaging 31.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks over his last 10 games, and he should thrive once again matched up across from Mike Conley. He also benefits from the fact that the Timberwolves are missing their top shot-blocker in the paint, Rudy Gobert.

Mid-Range Money

Kelly Oubre, 76ers ($5,500) vs. Bulls

Oubre continues to deliver a well-rounded effort for his floundering squad, averaging 16.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.6 steals over 10 games, including five with more than 35 DK points. He has a good chance to pad his stats against the Bulls, who give up the league's second-most points and rebounds per game.

Donovan Clingan, Trail Blazers ($5,500) at Jazz

Clingan is averaging 10.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks across three consecutive starts in the absence of Deandre Ayton. Clingan must continue to take on a significant role for the Blazers' shorthanded frontcourt, and he should do well against the Jazz, who are missing their top three frontcourt players, Walker Kessler, Lauri Markkanen, and John Collins.

Value Picks

Davion Mitchell, Heat ($4,200) at Hawks

Mitchell has started in all five of his appearances since joining the Heat, and he is averaging 8.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 32.8 minutes per game across that span. He also topped 20 DK points in each of the last two outings. Mitchell faces a good opportunity to prosper against the Hawks, who give up the league's second-highest field-goal percentage to opposing point guards.

Aaron Nesmith, Pacers ($3,900) vs. Nuggets

Nesmith looks to be finding his rhythm after a two-and-a-half-month absence, as he is averaging 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists over four consecutive starts. He topped 25 DK points in each of the two outings post All-Star break, and he has a good chance to keep rolling against the Nuggets, who give up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Jabari Walker, Trail Blazers ($4,400) at Jazz

Walker has not seen much consistent action this season, but he is coming off an impressive outing, as he delivered 46.5 DK points with 20 points, 14 rebounds, two assists and two steals in the Trail Blazers' most recent outing. He has a great opportunity to build off the strong performance with a matchup against the Jazz, who are significantly shorthanded in the frontcourt. He should also continue to see a boost in the absence of Deandre Ayton.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.