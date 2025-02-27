Fantasy Basketball
Eric Gordon

Eric Gordon Injury: To be re-evaluated in three months

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2025 at 8:13am

The 76ers announced Thursday that Gordon (wrist) will be re-evaluated in three months after undergoing successful surgery Wednesday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Gordon likely won't see the floor again during the 2024-25 campaign for the 76ers following surgery on his right wrist Wednesday, as he won't be re-evaluated for another three months. The veteran guard played in 39 games for Philadelphia this season, averaging career-low numbers in points (6.8) and rebounds (1.2), shooting 42.6 percent from the floor and 40.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Eric Gordon
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
