Eric Gordon Injury: Undergoing wrist surgery

The 76ers announced Tuesday that Gordon (wrist) will undergo surgery Wednesday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Gordon has missed five straight games with a wrist sprain, and he could be facing an extended absence. It's unclear what his timeline for a return is, but that should become clearer following the procedure. With the veteran guard out for the time being, Quentin Grimes (knee) should continue playing a featured role while Justin Edwards (ankle) sees a boost in playing time off the bench.