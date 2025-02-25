Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Eric Gordon headshot

Eric Gordon Injury: Undergoing wrist surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

The 76ers announced Tuesday that Gordon (wrist) will undergo surgery Wednesday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Gordon has missed five straight games with a wrist sprain, and he could be facing an extended absence. It's unclear what his timeline for a return is, but that should become clearer following the procedure. With the veteran guard out for the time being, Quentin Grimes (knee) should continue playing a featured role while Justin Edwards (ankle) sees a boost in playing time off the bench.

Eric Gordon
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now