Eugene Omoruyi Injury: Doesn't play in season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2025 at 12:12pm

Omoruyi (finger) didn't play in Saturday's 122-111 G League loss to the Delaware Blue Coats.

Omoruyi will finish the 2024-25 G League campaign with averages of 18.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocks across 27.8 minutes per game in 37 outings. He also shot 51.1 percent from the field and 33.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Eugene Omoruyi
 Free Agent
