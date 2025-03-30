Eugene Omoruyi Injury: Doesn't play in season finale

Omoruyi (finger) didn't play in Saturday's 122-111 G League loss to the Delaware Blue Coats.

Omoruyi will finish the 2024-25 G League campaign with averages of 18.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocks across 27.8 minutes per game in 37 outings. He also shot 51.1 percent from the field and 33.6 percent from beyond the arc.