NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 10 - Main Slate

Slate Overview - Main Slate

CHI at ORL: Bulls on two-game win streak; Magic 16-7 at home

PHI at WAS: 76ers on four-game slide; Wizards on five-game slide

MEM at CHA: Grizzlies on seven-game slide; Hornets on 10-game slide

HOU at ATL: Rockets on three-game slide; Hawks 12-14 at home

IND at NYK: Pacers 12-13 on road; Knicks 19-7 at home

CLE at TOR: Cavs on eight-game win streak; Raptors have won two straight

PHX at GSW: Suns on three-game win streak; Warriors on three-game win streak

Injuries to Monitor

CHI - Zach LaVine (ankle), Patrick Williams (foot): OUT

Ayo Dosunmu must continue to step up.

PHI - Tyrese Maxey (illness), Nicolas Batum (hamstring), De'Anthony Melton (back): Questionable; Robert Covington (knee), Joel Embiid (knee): OUT

Kelly Oubre and Paul Reed will continue to see more action.

WAS - Marvin Bagley (back), Richaun Holmes (not injury related): Questionable

Eugene Omoruyi and Bilal Coulibaly are likely to pick up extra minutes.

MEM - Derrick Rose (ankle): Questionable; Ziaire Williams (hand): Doubtful; Desmond Bane (ankle), Marcus Smart (finger): OUT

Scotty Pippen, Jacob Gilyard, and GG Jackson should continue to find more opportunities.

CHA - Grant Williams (not injury related), Tre Mann (not injury related), Seth Curry (not injury related), Davis Bertans (not injury related): Questionable; LaMelo Ball (ankle): Doubtful; Mark Williams (back): OUT

Bryce McGowens and Nick Richards should continue to see more opportunities.

HOU - Tari Eason (leg), Cam Whitmore (ankle): Questionable; Fred VanVleet (thigh): OUT

Amen Thompson and Jae'Sean Tate are in line for more action.

ATL - Dejounte Murray (back): Questionable; Clint Capela (thigh): OUT

Bogdan Bogdanovic could be up for a boost. Onyeka Okongwu is expected to start in place of Capela.

IND - Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring), Jalen Smith (back): Questionable

Aaron Nesmith, Andrew Nembhard, Obi Toppin and T.J. McConnell could be up for a boost.

NYK - Bojan Bogdanovic (elbow), Alec Burks (not injury related), Jalen Brunson (ankle), Jericho Sims (illness): Questionable; OG Anunoby (elbow), Julius Randle (shoulder), Isaiah Hartenstein (Achilles): OUT

Josh Hart and Precious Achiuwa must continue to step up.

GSW - Chris Paul (hand): OUT

Brandin Podziemski continues to get more minutes in the absence of Paul.

Elite Players

Guards

Devin Booker, Suns ($9,700) at Warriors

Booker missed the last game but is expected to make his return to action. He averages 30.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.1 steals across his last 10 outings, including a high of 81.3 DK points on January 26. He faces a good opportunity to thrive against the Warriors, who give up the league's eighth-most points per game to opposing point guards. Booker also finished with 52 DK points in his previous encounter with the Warriors.

Brandon Miller, Hornets ($7,700) vs. Grizzlies

Miller surpassed 30 DK points in each of the last five games, including three with more than 50 DK points, while averaging 26.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.2 blocks through that span. He has a great chance to keep rolling against the shorthanded Grizzlies, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 38 percent from long range.

Forwards/Centers

Tobias Harris, 76ers ($8,000) at Wizards

Harris surpassed 35 DK points in four of his last five appearances, including two games with at least 47, while averaging 21.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.0 steals across that span. He must continue to step up and help lead the way in the absence of Joel Embiid, and he faces a favorable matchup against the Wizards, who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($8,200) at Knicks

Siakam continues to excel with his new squad, averaging 22.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 0.9 steals over the last 10 games, including two with more than 50 DK points and a high of 61.3. He faces a favorable matchup against the Knicks' shorthanded frontcourt, after he finished with 34.3 DK points in their previous meeting.

Alperen Sengun, Rockets ($9,200) at Hawks

Sengun is coming off one of his quietest games of the season, finishing with a season-low 16.3 DK points. However, he is still averaging 18.7 points, 10.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 0.8 steals over his last 10 outings, including four with at least 50 DK points and a high of 62.5. Additionally, he faces a great opportunity to stand out against the Hawks, who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing centers, and who also remain shorthanded frontcourt,

Expected Chalk

Kevin Durant, Suns ($10,000) at Warriors

Durant topped 60 DK points twice within the last five games, while averaging 29.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.6 blocks over that span. He is likely to keep up the strong play against the Warriors, after he turned in 47.5 DK points in their previous encounter. Durant should find opportunity to pad his stats at the foul line, as the Warriors give up the league's fifth-most free throws per game.

Mid-Range Money

Cody Martin, Hornets ($5,500) vs. Grizzlies

Martin is averaging 8.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists across his last 10 appearances, including a high of 42.3 DK points in the game-before last. He is likely to find plenty of room to make an impact against the struggling and shorthanded Grizzlies. He will also continue to pick up additional playing time while the Hornets manage injury trouble of their own.

Vince Williams, ($6,000) at Hornets

Williams went off for a season-high 46.8 DK points in the last game and is averaging 16.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals over his previous five outings. He will continue to see extended minutes for his shorthanded squad, and he should excel against the Hornets' lackluster defense.

Santi Aldama, Grizzlies ($5,600) at Hornets

Aldama continues to offer well-rounded contributions, averaging 11.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists over his last 10 appearances, including three games with at least 30 DK points. He is up for a great opportunity to prosper against the Hornets, who give up the league's seventh-most points in the paint and sixth-most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Value Picks

Scotty Pippen, Grizzlies ($5,000) at Hornets

Pippen is on a roll, averaging 12.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals over his last five appearances, including going over 30 DK points in each of his last two outings. Pippen faces a great opportunity to keep the momentum going against the Hornets, who give up the league's sixth-most points per game.

Corey Kispert, Wizards ($4,800) vs. 76ers

Kispert continues to shine, averaging 20.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists over the last five games, including a high of 45 DK points in the most recent outing. He is likely to keep the momentum going against the shorthanded 76ers, who continue to deal with injury trouble.

