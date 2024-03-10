NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 10 -- MAIN SLATE

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

NOP at ATL: Pelicans on three-game win streak; Hawks on three-game win streak

WAS at MIA: Wizards 1-9 in last 10 games; Heat on two-game slide

IND at ORL: Pacers 5-5 in last 10 games; Magic 8-2 in last 10 games

HOU at SAC: Rockets 7-24 on road; Kings on two-game win streak

PHI at NYK: 76ers on three-game slide; Knicks 21-12 at home

BKN at CLE: Nets on two-game slide; Cavs 22-11 at home

MEM at OKC: Grizzlies 4-6 in last 10 games; Thunder 25-6 at home

Injuries to Monitor

NOP - Dyson Daniels (knee): OUT

Jordan Hawkins picks up additional minutes.

ATL - Kobe Bufkin (toe), Onyeka Okongwu (toe), Trae Young (finger), Jalen Johnson (ankle): OUT

Bogdan Bogdanovic and Bruno Fernando must continue to step up.

WAS - Richaun Holmes (toe): Questionable; Marvin Bagley (back): OUT

Eugene Omoruyi could see a significant role.

MIA - Tyler Herro (knee), Kevin Love (heel): OUT

Nikola Jovic, Duncan Robinson and Jaime Jaquez are all up for more playing time.

IND - Doug McDermott (calf), Bennedict Mathurin (shoulder): OUT

Jalen Smith and Obi Toppin are up for more playing time.

ORL - Markelle Fultz (knee), Jalen Suggs (thigh): Questionable

Anthony Black and Cole Anthony must step up.

SAC - Davion Mitchell (chest): Questionable

Keon Ellis is up for a boost.

PHI - Tyrese Maxey (concussion), Robert Covington (knee), Joel Embiid (knee), De'Anthony Melton (back): OUT

Mo Bamba, Kyle Lowry and Kelly Oubre are expected to start.

NYK - Julius Randle (shoulder), OG Anunoby (elbow): OUT

Josh Hart and Precious Achiuwa continue to pick up the slack.

BKN - Cameron Johnson (ankle): OUT

Dorian Finney-Smith and Keita Bates-Diop are up for a boost.

CLE - Max Strus (knee), Evan Mobley (ankle), Dean Wade (personal), Donovan Mitchell (knee): OUT

Sam Merrill and Georges Niang should see more playing time. Caris LeVert must step up without Mitchell.

MEM - GG Jackson (knee), Luke Kennard (knee), Vince Williams (knee): Questionable; Jordan Goodwin (Achilles), John Konchar (ankle): Doubtful; Desmond Bane (ankle), Marcus Smart (finger), Scotty Pippen (back), Ziaire Williams (hip): OUT

Jake LaRavia, Lamar Stevens and Santi Aldama are up for larger roles.

Elite Players

Guards

Darius Garland, Cavaliers ($8,000) vs. Nets

Garland dropped 34 points on 13-for-26 shooting in the last game and totaled 49 DK points. He has the disadvantage of playing without two of his regular starters, but it gives him occasion to look to step up with a bigger scoring effort. Garland is averaging 19.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.1 steals over the last 10 games and should keep the momentum going against the Nets, who face the second game of a back-to-back and give up the league's fifth-highest shooting percentage to opposing point guards.

Brandon Ingram, Pelicans ($7,900) at Hawks

Ingram is averaging 23.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 0.8 blocks over the last five games, including three with more than 40 DK points and a high of 54.5. He faces a great opportunity to shine against the Hawks, who give up the league's fourth-most three-pointers per game and the third-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($8,400) vs. Wizards

Butler turned in 45.5 DK points in the last game and is averaging 23.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.2 steals over the last five outings. He enters a highly favorable matchup against the Wizards, who give up a league-high 124.2 points per game. Butler finished with 41.3 DK points in his last encounter with the Wizards, but he must look to bring a greater offensive effort this time around in the absence of Tyler Herro.

Zion Williamson, Pelicans ($8,100) at Hawks

Williamson produced 55 DK points in the last game and is averaging 21.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.2 blocks across the last 10 games. He is up for a fantastic opportunity against the Hawks, who give up the league's third-most points per game to opposing power forwards and are missing two key players in the frontcourt.

Bam Adebayo, Heat ($8,200) vs. Wizards

Adebayo is averaging 18.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.3 steals over the last 10 games, including a high of 56 DK points. He is up for an ideal chance to stand out against the Wizards, who struggle defensively, giving up the league's second-most points and most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($8,600) vs. Pacers

Banchero continues to impress, averaging 25.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.0 blocks over the last five games. He's topped 40 DK points four times during that stretch, including a high of 48.8. He looks to an advantageous matchup against the Pacers, who give up the league's second-most points and most free throws per game to opposing power forwards.

Mid-Range Money

CJ McCollum, Pelicans ($6,700) at Hawks

McCollum is coming off a quiet outing and has delivered less than 15 points in each of the last three games. Nonetheless, he topped 30 DK points in two of the last four games, as the Pelicans went 3-1 in that span. McCollum has a good opportunity to pick up his play against the Hawks, who are shorthanded in the backcourt and give up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Jalen Green, Rockets ($7,200) at Kings

Green enters on an impressive streak, averaging 26.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals over the last five games, including two with more than 50 DK points. He has another chance to fill it up against the Kings, who concede the league's fourth-highest three-point shooting percentage to opposing shooting guards. Green finished with 32.5 DK points in his previous meeting with the Kings.

Precious Achiuwa, Knicks ($6,600) vs. 76ers

Achiuwa is coming off a monster performance, with 53.5 DK points on 15 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, two steals and five blocks in the last game. He faces a favorable matchup against a shorthanded 76ers frontcourt, and he should keep the momentum going after averaging a double-double across the last 10 games.

Value Picks

Luguentz Dort, Thunder ($4,200) vs. Grizzlies

Dort is averaging 10.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals through the last 10 games, including six with more than 20 DK points and a high of 31.8. He has a great opportunity to prosper against the shorthanded Grizzlies, who also give up the league's second-most rebounds per game.

Caleb Martin, Heat ($4,500) vs. Wizards

Martin continues to provide a well-rounded hustle effort off the bench, averaging 13.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 blocks over the last five games, including a high of 38.3 DK points. He should find plenty of room to pad his stats against the Wizards, who give up the league's second-most offensive rebounds per game.

