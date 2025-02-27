Eugene Omoruyi News: Notches double-double in loss

Omoruyi finished with 27 points (10-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks across 37 minutes Wednesday during the G League Raptors 905's 123-119 loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.

Omoruyi turned in an impressive final line, leading his team in scoring while securing his second double-double in the last three games. The 28-year-old has been a factor at the rim during this stretch by swatting away six total shots.