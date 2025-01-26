Gary Harris Injury: Out at Miami

Harris (hamstring) is out for Monday's game against the Heat.

Orlando's updated injury report indicates Harris will sit out a 13th straight game for the Magic. They will finish their January schedule with the beginning of a road trip out west, which starts in Portland on Thursday. Should he sit that game out as well, Harris will have played only one game in January, a New Year's Day clash at Detroit that saw him log four points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three steals and two assists in 15 minutes.