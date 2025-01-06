NBA Betting
NBA Player Props and Picks Today: Bets for Monday, January 6

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Published on January 6, 2025

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Victor Wembanyama over 11.5 rebounds (-118) at Chicago

BetRivers, 2:18 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Wembanyama is coming off a career-high 23 rebounds against the Nuggets, and he's averaging 11.5 rebounds since the beginning of December. This is a good spot for him to continue this run, as Chicago allows the third-most rebounds per 48 minutes (48.0) across the past 10 games.

Dereck Lively over 1.5 blocks (-160) at Memphis

BetMGM, 1:53 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Lively is averaging 1.8 blocks per game since the start of December, and this is a good spot for him to continue making an impact defensively. Though the Grizzlies are a great team, one of their weaknesses is that they often get their shots blocked. Over the past 10 games, Memphis is getting the most shots blocked per 48 minutes (6.9).

Jaden McDaniels over 1.5 steals (+123) vs. Clippers

BetRivers, 2:13 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Clippers have struggled taking care of the ball, allowing the most opponent steals per 48 minutes (11.1) across the past 10 games. McDaniels is averaging 1.6 steals since the beginning of December, and I like getting him at plus-money in this situation to exceed his recent average.

Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
