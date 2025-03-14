Fantasy Basketball
Gary Harris headshot

Gary Harris News: Muted role continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Harris totaled three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and two blocks across 21 minutes during Friday's 118-111 loss to Minnesota.

Harris was back in the rotation, albeit for just 21 minutes off the bench. It's been another disappointing season for the veteran, hampered by ongoing hamstring issues. He has played in just 34 games thus far, averaging 3.0 points in 15.4 minutes per contest.

Gary Harris
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
