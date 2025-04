Trent (knee) isn't listed on the Bucks' injury report for Saturday's Game 1 against the Pacers.

Trent will return to game action after sitting out the club's regular-season finale due to a right knee contusion. Over his last five outings (one start), the 26-year-old guard has averaged 12.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 27.2 minutes per game.