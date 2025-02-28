GG Jackson Injury: Questionable to face New York
Jackson is questionable for Friday's game against the Knicks due to left corneal inflammation.
A decision on Jackson's availability will be made closer to Friday's 8 p.m. ET tipoff, although he shouldn't affect many fantasy decisions. The second-year forward has been limited to just 16 appearances this season, averaging 8.7 points and 3.2 rebounds across 16.3 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now