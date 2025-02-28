Fantasy Basketball
GG Jackson headshot

GG Jackson Injury: Questionable to face New York

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2025 at 1:43pm

Jackson is questionable for Friday's game against the Knicks due to left corneal inflammation.

A decision on Jackson's availability will be made closer to Friday's 8 p.m. ET tipoff, although he shouldn't affect many fantasy decisions. The second-year forward has been limited to just 16 appearances this season, averaging 8.7 points and 3.2 rebounds across 16.3 minutes per contest.

GG Jackson
Memphis Grizzlies
