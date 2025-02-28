Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
GG Jackson headshot

GG Jackson Injury: Ruled out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Jackson (eye) is out for Friday's game against the Knicks.

Jackson was a late addition to Friday's injury report due to left corneal inflammation, and the injury will prevent the second-year forward from suiting up in this game. Jackson is averaging 8.7 points and 3.2 rebounds per game this season. His next chance to play will come against the Spurs on Saturday in the second leg of a back-to-back set.

GG Jackson
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now