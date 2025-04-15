GG Jackson News: Heading back to bench
Jackson isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's Play-In Game versus the Warriors, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Jackson started in Memphis' regular-season finale due to most of Memphis' typical starters sitting out but will return to the bench Tuesday. Jackson has averaged 4.3 points and 2.9 rebounds in 12.2 minutes across his previous 10 appearances coming off the bench.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now