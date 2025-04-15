Fantasy Basketball
GG Jackson News: Heading back to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Jackson isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's Play-In Game versus the Warriors, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Jackson started in Memphis' regular-season finale due to most of Memphis' typical starters sitting out but will return to the bench Tuesday. Jackson has averaged 4.3 points and 2.9 rebounds in 12.2 minutes across his previous 10 appearances coming off the bench.

