Grayson Allen headshot

Grayson Allen Injury: Ruled out vs. Denver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Allen (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Nuggets.

Allen will not be on the floor Saturday for the Suns for the Suns due to a right knee soreness. The defensive-minded guard started the last two games for Phoenix, racking up a combined 30 points, nine rebounds, nine assists, two steals and one block. The team will have to lean on Royce O'Neal and Ryan Dunn to help shoulder the load, especially with Kevin Durant (ankle) and Bradley Beal (toe) also on the shelf for this game against Denver.

Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
