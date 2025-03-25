Grayson Allen News: Plays 12 minutes in return

Allen closed Monday's 108-106 win over the Bucks with three points (1-5 FG, 1-5 3Pt) and two rebounds in 12 minutes.

Allen, who returned from a six-game absence, played a minimal role in this win. The Suns have been giving players such as Collin Gillespie and Ryan Dunn more run in recent games, so Allen will have some work to do in order to get back on the standard fantasy league radar.