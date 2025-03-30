Guerschon Yabusele Injury: Iffy for Sunday

Yabusele is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raptors due to a knee injury, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Yabusele has appeared in six straight games (all starts), but he finished with only one point in 30 minutes during Saturday's 118-95 loss to Miami. If he's sidelined for the second half of Philadelphia's back-to-back set, Phillip Wheeler, Alex Reese and Marcus Bagley would be candidates for increased roles.