Harrison Barnes News: Paces team with 24 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Barnes ended with 24 points (8-10 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and three steals across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 122-117 loss to the Clippers.

Barnes' totals were aided by six three-pointers, marking his second-highest total of the season in the category. Barnes' production has crept up the past couple of weeks, with five scoring totals over 20 points in five of his last six games.

