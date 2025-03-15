NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 15

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

We have seven games on tap for DraftKings' featured slate, with the first game beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET. Occasionally, you'll come across a fun slate that offers a lot of avenues to explore, and this slate has that quality. Do we go stars and scrubs, or opt for a more balanced route? We'll figure it all out below.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

You'll find that the player pool lacks viable options at the median level, and I've added emphasis to specific value plays as a result. I was light with Milwaukee, Washington, Denver and Indiana tonight, but you're free to explore options there if you are looking for contrarian value.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Saturday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

OKC Jalen Williams (hip) - OUT

OKC Chet Holmgren (rest) - OUT

OKC Aaron Wiggins (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

The Thunder will be short-handed against the Pistons, and we should consider some pivots due to the high projected total. Luguentz Dort ($4,900) has played well during Williams' absence, and Wiggins will likely see extended minutes if he's cleared. Isaiah Hartenstein ($6,900) and Jaylin Williams ($5,000) will platoon at center, diluting their fantasy viability.

CHI Josh Giddey (ankle) - DOUBTFUL

Kevin Huerter ($4,800) will likely start for Giddey, and while one shouldn't expect miracles in this spot, he could serve as a salary saver against the Grizzlies.

NYK Jalen Brunson (ankle) - OUT

I felt it was prudent to check in with this extended injury. There isn't much cause to deviate from Miles McBride ($5,400) at the moment, but boosts among the rest of the starting lineup also warrant consideration.

NOP Yves Missi (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Karlo Matkovic ($4,600) will be a player to target if Missi's tag holds.

SAS De'Aaron Fox (finger) - OUT FOR SEASON

The Spurs have nothing to play for, so the decision to take care of Fox's injury isn't surprising. A direct pivot doesn't inspire much confidence, but Stephon Castle ($6,200) will be a force in the backcourt down the stretch.

WAS Bilal Coulibaly (hamstring) - OUT

Coulibaly may miss the rest of the season, and the Wizards will utilize multiple players to fill this spot. I think there's too much variance to settle on a player right now, but it could be time for Khris Middleton ($5,500) to step up.

DEN - Back-to-back

Although we have no significant injury tags, a few players were on the injury report yesterday and cold end up taking a seat in the back-to-back. I'd keep an eye on them as the day continues.

ELITE PLAYERS

We have four players with $10K-plus salaries today, and I think the matchup between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($11,500) and Cade Cunningham ($10,300) should be our focus. Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo are obviously excellent options, but Detroit and OKC are facing off for the first time. It'll take the respective defenses a moment to acclimate to the opposition's scheme.

In the $9k range, all seven players hold excellent value, but I like Bam Adebayo's ($9,100) dual eligibility against the Grizzlies, who are a bit depleted up front.

Our $8k pool is a little light, but Josh Hart ($8,300) and Tyler Herro ($8,500) stand out as excellent multi-positional targets.

Also consider: Karl-Anthony Towns, NYK ($9,900) @ GSW

EXPECTED CHALK

Jalen Green, HOU ($7,500) @ MEM

Green has put up some of his best stat lines of the season against Memphis, and it appears that Fred VanVleet's return hasn't affected his bottom line. Although the Grizzlies are getting back to full health, I think the game sets up well for Green.

OG Anunoby, NYK ($6,700) @ GSW

I've already mentioned how Brunson's absence impacts the usage for this team, and Anunoby's floor has definitely been more consistent since his absence. They've endured a tiring West coast swing, but the team will seek revenge after a tough home loss to the Warriors last week. Anunoby scored 29 points in the loss, so he should set up well against them.

Devin Vassell, SAS ($6,400) vs. NOP

The Spurs will likely sleepwalk their way to the end of the season now that Fox is added to the injury list. It makes sense that they'll ride with Vassell, who has displayed strong results since Victor Wembanyama's season-ending injury. He isn't auditioning for teams, as his five-year deal is pricey, and he's likely with the team for the long haul. I still think he'll play max minutes down the stretch and is in a good spot against the Pelicans tonight.

Andrew Wiggins, MIA ($6,200) @ MEM

I've hammered the Heat multiple times, but I don't think a stack is the best way to go here. I mentioned Herro, Adebayo and one player yet to come, but I think Wiggins is very reasonable at this price. He's not my favorite play, but his steady floor is unlikely to let you down.

VALUE PLAYS

I like a lot of the mentions in the injury section, especially Castle and McBride. I've supplied three additional values to help you out.

Jeremy Sochan, SAS ($4,800) vs. NOP

The Spurs' bench will be putting in extra time as they try to absorb Fox's lost production, and while Sochan is a frontcourt replacement, I think he'll get enough minutes behind Harrison Barnes ($4,400). I don't mind Barnes, but I view Sochan as more of an upside tournament play, while Barnes' steady floor makes him a better cash candidate.

Cason Wallace, OKC ($4,300) @ DET

I view Wallace as a conditional add who is dependent on Aaron Wiggins' status. He could also be an option if this game gets out of hand, but the Thunder's smattering of absences makes that less likely.

Jaime Jaquez, MIA ($3,500) @ MEM

Jaquez is worth a try if you are aiming for multiple elites. He entered the starting lineup in his last game and put up an impressive 24 points, which crushes 5x value at this salary. We don't know if he'll repeat as a starter tonight, but he gives you great value if he's in the first unit.

Also consider: Tre Jones, CHI ($5,400) @ HOU

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.