Sorare NBA: Upgrade, Hold, and Downgrade

This article is part of our Sorare NBA series.

Sorare NBA Market Update This Week

We are truly in the home stretch of the NBA regular season now. Some teams have clinched, and others have been eliminated. You need not rest on the laurels of your Sorare lineup, though. Here are some recommendations for what you might want to do with your roster.

Card prices shown reflect the most recent sale price for each player on the Sorare Marketplace as of March 17 at 6:30 p.m. ET

UPGRADE

Jeremy Sochan, SAS ($3.88): Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox are out for the rest of the season. Why, exactly, would the Spurs have any need to get Chris Paul or Harrison Barnes minutes? It would make a lot more sense for the 21-year-old Sochan, still unrefined as a player, to see plenty of playing time. He's had over 25.0 Sorare points in his last three games, and his minutes and shot opportunities should increase down the stretch.

HOLD

Jaden McDaniels, MIN ($4.46): The Timberwolves are healthy and have their desired lineup. They still have plenty to play for in terms of the postseason. McDaniels starts on the wing in Minnesota's ideal starting five and the team's recent game against Utah was the first time since January 4 that McDaniels played under 30 minutes. That's because his 20 points and 12 rebounds helped the T-Wolves rout the lowly Jazz. He earned 49.4 Sorare points in the process. McDaniels has as steady a role as any complementary player in the NBA.

DOWNGRADE

Bam Adebayo, MIA ($5.65): Apathy has set in for Miami. The Heat will make the play-in only because four teams in the East essentially came into the year with no plans to compete and then the 76ers had an all-time disaster of a season. I'm not suggesting Adebayo is going to pack it in, but the vibes are bad in Miami, and he has two recent games scoring under 10 points, one of which yielded only 21.8 Sorare points. Bam has been around the block, and if the feeling is this team is just playing out the string, it could impact even the team's best players.