Immanuel Quickley News: Absent from injury report
Quickley (rest) is off the injury report for Tuesday's game against Chicago, Coty Wiles of RaptorsRepublic.com reports.
Quickley took a seat in Sunday's game against Philadelphia, but he's set to return to Toronto's starting lineup against the Bulls. Through nine outings in March, the star guard averaged 20.4 points, 6.1 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 3.1 three-pointers in 28.4 minutes.
