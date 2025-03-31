Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Immanuel Quickley headshot

Immanuel Quickley News: Absent from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2025 at 2:51pm

Quickley (rest) is off the injury report for Tuesday's game against Chicago, Coty Wiles of RaptorsRepublic.com reports.

Quickley took a seat in Sunday's game against Philadelphia, but he's set to return to Toronto's starting lineup against the Bulls. Through nine outings in March, the star guard averaged 20.4 points, 6.1 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 3.1 three-pointers in 28.4 minutes.

Immanuel Quickley
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now