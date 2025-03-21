Immanuel Quickley News: Hits for 21 in loss to Golden State

Quickley logged 21 points (8-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and three steals in 31 minutes during Thursday's 117-114 loss to the Warriors.

The fifth-year guard posted his highest assist total in nearly a month while scoring at least 20 points for the fourth time in seven March appearances. Quickley has been getting frequent rest of late for load management purposes, but he's been productive when on the court, averaging 20.6 points, 5.6 assists, 4.7 boards, 2.9 threes and 1.1 steals on the month.