Immanuel Quickley headshot

Immanuel Quickley News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Quickley (rest) isn't listed on Toronto's injury report for Monday's game against the Suns, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Quickley rested during the first half of Toronto's back-to-back set but will return to action Monday. With RJ Barrett (illness) sidelined, Quickley should handle a leading role. Since the All-Star break (10 games), Quickley has averaged 20.5 points, 5.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 30.4 minutes per game.

Immanuel Quickley
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
