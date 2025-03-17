Immanuel Quickley News: Not listed on injury report
Quickley (rest) isn't listed on Toronto's injury report for Monday's game against the Suns, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Quickley rested during the first half of Toronto's back-to-back set but will return to action Monday. With RJ Barrett (illness) sidelined, Quickley should handle a leading role. Since the All-Star break (10 games), Quickley has averaged 20.5 points, 5.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 30.4 minutes per game.
