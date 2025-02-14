Fantasy Basketball
Jae'Sean Tate headshot

Jae'Sean Tate News: Makes positive impact off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 14, 2025 at 10:34am

Tate recorded three points (1-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 27 minutes during Thursday's 105-98 loss to the Warriors.

Despite not producing eye-popping counting stats, Tate posted a plus-11 point differential in Thursday's loss. Tate continues to be one of Houston's primary bench options and is averaging 4.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 15.4 minutes across his last 10 appearances.

Jae'Sean Tate
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
