Jae'Sean Tate News: Makes positive impact off bench

Tate recorded three points (1-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 27 minutes during Thursday's 105-98 loss to the Warriors.

Despite not producing eye-popping counting stats, Tate posted a plus-11 point differential in Thursday's loss. Tate continues to be one of Houston's primary bench options and is averaging 4.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 15.4 minutes across his last 10 appearances.