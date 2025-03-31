Fantasy Basketball
Ja'Kobe Walter headshot

Ja'Kobe Walter News: Posts solid line in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Walter notched 17 points (5-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals over 34 minutes during Sunday's 127-109 victory over Philadelphia.

This was one of the best games of Walter's rookie season as the Raptors continue to give him more opportunities. Over his last seven appearances, Walter has emerged on the fantasy streaming radar with averages of 12.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.0 three-pointers. In that span, he's been a 12th-round value in nine-category formats.

More Stats & News
