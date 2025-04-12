Jalen Green News: Plays 15 minutes in loss to LAL

Green had seven points (3-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 15 minutes during Friday's 140-109 loss to the Lakers.

Green didn't play in the second half of Friday's blowout loss, as the Rockets played mostly young players in a game that was out of reach by halftime. The Rockets have been resting their regulars in the final days of the regular season, but it's unclear if Green will rest Sunday against the Nuggets. The star guard currently has the third longest streak of consecutive appearances in the NBA, and that's a streak he probably won't want to snap any time soon.